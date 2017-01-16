Three Charged In Connection With Alleged Robbery, Assault In South Bend Township

Three people are charged in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in South Bend Township last week.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim said she attempted to avoid the attack by locking herself in the bathroom, but was unsuccessful.

The victim reported being punched, choked, and hit over the head with a pitcher and said clothing, jewelry, and her cell phone were stolen from her.

The suspect, 35-year-old Tera Volk of Mankato was arrested following the incident . She is charged with one felony count of first degree aggravated and simple robbery and one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

28-year-old Clayton Briggs and 40-year-old Chasity Volk were also arrested and charged for drug-related offenses at the residence.

Briggs is charged with one count of second degree drug sales and two counts of third degree drug sales.

Chasity is charged with two counts of fifth degree drug possession.

Both have previous felony-level drug convictions.