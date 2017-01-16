50-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed In Anoka County

A 50-year-old St. Paul man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Anoka County.

It happened just before 6 this morning.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Tou Feng Lee, of Brooklyn Park was northbound on Highway 47.

Lee was driving through a green light at the intersection of 57th Avenue Northeast when he struck the pedestrian who was crossing against the walk signal.

The name of the pedestrian hasn't been released.