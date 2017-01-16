Xcel Energy To Give Customers Choice Of Power Source

Minnesotans will soon have a new option to power their homes and businesses through Xcel Energy.

Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission voted to approve the pilot program last week, giving customers the choice to power a portion or all of their energy from a blend of local wind and solar projects.

The Renewable*Connect program allows customers to subscribe to low cost wind and solar energy made right here in Minnesota. Customers will have the flexibility to choose how much of their energy usage they wish to subscribe and how long of a commitment they wish to make.

Customers will be able to sign up for the program later this year.

A portion of the newly renovated state capitol building will be powered by energy generated from local solar farms as part of the Renewable*Connect Government program.