Deadline To Apply For Federal Disaster Assistance Two Weeks Away

We're just two weeks away from the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance.

This is for residents affected by last September's flooding in Southern Minnesota.

Minnesota officials and FEMA are urging eligible residents in designated counties to apply for assistance as soon as possible.

The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.

Even if you reported damage or loss to local, county or state officials, you still have to register with FEMA.

Call 800-621-3362. You can also register online at disasterassistance.GOV