Thousands Remember Martin Luther King Jr. At Holiday Breakfast

Across the country many are spending the day remembering the man who sought to bridge the racial divide across the U.S.

Here in Minnesota, thousands attended the 27th annual M-L-K Holiday breakfast this morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The keynote speaker was author and Civil Rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams.

This year's breakfast is also serving as a fundraiser for the local chapter of the United Negro College Fund.

The money will help provide four-year scholarships for deserving low-income Minnesota students.