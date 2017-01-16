Proposed Change In Law Would Add Second Amendment To Iowa Constitution

In Iowa, a proposed change in law is looking to add the second amendment to the state's constitution.

The amendment was introduced during the first week of the Iowa legislative session.

although the second amendment is part of federal law - it isn't in the state's constitution.

The Hawkeye state is one of just six in the country without it.

The proposal says citizens can acquire - keep - possess - transport - carry - transfer and use arms.

Political Science and History Professor Bennett Smith said, "The debate might be in terms of how some of the language is used and whether it eliminates the possibility of the state namely the legislature to impose a permit requirement or other kinds of training and education requirements."

The proposal has to be passed by two general assemblies - meaning this year and next year's legislature, then be passed by a majority of voters in the state of Iowa.