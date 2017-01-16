Man Rescued After Fall From Icy Bluff In Minneapolis

First responders used a rope basket to rescue a man who had slipped off an icy bluff above the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the man was walking with his son and his son's friend Sunday evening off a main trail on West River Parkway when he slipped and fell about 15 feet down the bluffs.

Minneapolis Park Police and Minneapolis firefighters responded and pulled him to safety. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening.