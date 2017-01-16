RadarRun Finds Fastest of the Fast

Some have a need for speed and those in Nicollet found it! Can you imagine flying down a strip of pure ice, on a snowmobile, going about 100 miles per hour?



"Fastest I've seen is 110–115... that's a modified sled, really zoomed down the trail," Brian Jaster, president of the Nicollet County Trails Association Snowmobile Club said.



And for many—the image of going 115 miles per hour on ice doesn't bring this kind of a reaction.



"Really fun," Mariah Moeller, a 9 year-old racer said.



"It's a fun rush for them people that are doing that, they really enjoy it. They're safe of course, you see them wearing their helmets and I'm sure they have some other protective gear," Jaster said. The Nicollet County Trails Association Snowmobile Club puts on the event. The Radar Run raises money for fuel and equipment to maintain more than 140 miles of trails, all kept up by volunteers. But the fun event is all about one thing.



"It's a rush. It's really fun. You hang on, and just hold it straight," Jaster said.



Go straight, really fast, for a great cause. But don't blink, or you might miss it.



"We're really grateful they're able to come out and they're really going by fast," Jaster said.