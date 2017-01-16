KEYC - 2016 Sets U.S. And State Records For Crop Production

2016 Sets U.S. And State Records For Crop Production

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -

Minnesota's farm fields are in hibernation mode now after what turned out to be a busy and very productive 2016.

Last year, corn and soybean production had a record setting year.

AG Expert Kent Thiesse said, "For both corn and soybeans to have record yields in the same year and then for upper Midwest states like Minnesota and Iowa, two years in a row to have record yields for both crops, extremely unusual."

According to the USDA Crop Production Report, nationwide corn production is estimated to top 15.1 billion bushels.

Up from 13.6 billion in 2015 and beating a record set in 2014 of 14.2 billion.

In Minnesota... corn yields set a record of 193 bushels per acre and 203 bushels per acre in Iowa.

It's the same story for soybeans... with a record of 4.3 billion bushels nationwide.

And 52.5 bushels per acre in Minnesota and 60.5 bushels per acre in Iowa.

Thiesse said, "Obviously we've had some improved genetics but I think we also have benefited from the last couple of years with overall some pretty favorable weather conditions."

The weather wasn't favorable to some area producers who saw average or below average yields.

But the overall all production is seen as good for the economy and farmers' bottom line.

Thiesse said, "What looked like a potentially really difficult year probably ended up at least holding our own and maybe even doing a little better than expected."

And the yield for prices is also looking steady.

Thiesse said, "Current soybean prices and predicted prices are about a $1.25 to $1.30 above where we were a year ago and corn prices are very similar to where we were a year ago, so I guess from a price standpoint, it's certainly not all negative, in fact, a little bit positive, especially on the soybeans side."

--KEYC News 12

