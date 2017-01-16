KEYC - Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Lecture at Gustavus Adolphus

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Lecture at Gustavus Adolphus

ST PETER, MN -

Gustavus Adolphus paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The community gathered to hear Dr. Jonathan Walton deliver a memorial lecture at Christ Chapel on Gustavus Adolphus College campus where people of all races, nationalities, religions, and sexual orientations sat side by side.


"That's what King stood for. And to be in community in a particular way. That lifts up peace and lifts up justice," Rev. Dr. Brian Konkol, Chaplain for Gustavus said. But Dr. Walton says it's about so much more than that. Dr. Walton is a social ethicist, and scholar at Harvard University. During the lecture, Dr. Walton described how we have reduced Dr. King's moral lessons to just wanting to be color blind, and remember only his march on Washington.


"We have the moral responsibility when we're thinking about care for the poor, when we're thinking about our military interventions around the world, when we're thinking about what justice looks like in public. I think the resources of Martin Luther King Jr. can definitely help us with this, and at this time we definitely need it," Dr. Jonathan Walton, the keynote speaker said.  Dr. Walton also brought in humor, personal stories about his own son, and advice on how to bring Dr. King's living legacy into our own lives.


"It's even more important to remember our history and our past. And recognize the trouble and the work people have put in to get us where we are now, and keep that in mind as we move forward," Herchran Singh, student body co-president said. 

"And this particular day allows us to do that. To look specifically at racial equality. Where have we come from and where do we need to go," Rev. Dr. Konkol said. 


Dr. Walton's lecture is titled 'It Was All A Dream' but he admits now, he wishes he titled it 'Waking up to Dream.'


"We have so much to continue to learn from his teachings," Dr. Walton said. 

