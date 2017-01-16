KEYC - Blue Earth Schools Close Early To Beat Icy Roads

Blue Earth Schools Close Early To Beat Icy Roads

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

With the forecast predicting icy roads, the Blue Earth School District let out their students at 1:00 to beat the weather.

"The important part of a decision on whether to get out of school or close early is always student's safety and we worry about our big yellow buses being out there. But we also worry about we have a number of students that drive to school every day so that's taken into consideration as well," Blue Earth Superintendent Evan Gough said.

"I'd rather have them get home early so they get home before the roads get bad so they're there when they need to be and not traveling when the roads get bad," parent Dale Kennedy said.

Superintendent Gough says the weather service helps pinpoint timing.

"That's always important because of course we don't want to send our buses out in the thick of something. We try to get in front of it as much as possible," Gough said.

And although other factors come into play today was solely based on input from them.

"But a lot of mornings we'll go out and drive roads and monitor them throughout the day. Transportation coordinator and I will travel a number of miles throughout the winter just checking road conditions but we're also able to use the 511 website that's available from the department of transportation that really helps us on making our decisions," Gough said.

And just as kids were loading up, sprinkles started to appear.

"With our school district being so spread out, 45 minutes travel for some people and what not. It makes it work well to get everybody home before the storm does it," Kennedy said.

--KEYC News 12

