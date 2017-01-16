MSU's All Sports Day Lets Little Kids See How The Big Kids Do It - KEYC

MSU's All Sports Day Lets Little Kids See How The Big Kids Do It

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

MSU holds their inaugural All Sports camp, giving area kids a chance to experience six different sports with student athletes that compete at the college level.
 
At Myers Fieldhouse, the building is overrun with young ones. Running, jumping, setting, spiking, dribbling, kicking... all the things they see their favorite Mavericks do.
 
"As student athletes, we get the pride of giving back to our community and giving back to students - at one point we were their age," MSU Softball senior Dana Mogren said.
 
"They got to interact with Maverick athletes - we want to give back. Help them have fun. Show them every single sport here. They get a fun day being with us. We get a fund day being with them," MSU Track and Field senior Kimberly Wreh said.
 
The kids got to practice, football, soccer, volleyball, soccer, softball and track and field - going through the plays with guidance from those doing it at some of the highest levels.

It's part of giving back, and perhaps making the connection for when they're looking at which school they'd like to compete at.
 
"A lot of these people who come to these camps, they're youth within our community, who want to have a good time and experience a variety of sports to see what is there to have fun for a day," Mogren said.
 
"Being an athlete, you have to put in the hours and some of us volunteer to give back. The families come to our meets, our games - the least we could do is help their kids out," Wreh said.
 

-- KEYC News 12.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.