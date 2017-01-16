MSU's All Sports Day Lets Little Kids See How The Big Kids Do It

MSU holds their inaugural All Sports camp, giving area kids a chance to experience six different sports with student athletes that compete at the college level.



At Myers Fieldhouse, the building is overrun with young ones. Running, jumping, setting, spiking, dribbling, kicking... all the things they see their favorite Mavericks do.



"As student athletes, we get the pride of giving back to our community and giving back to students - at one point we were their age," MSU Softball senior Dana Mogren said.



"They got to interact with Maverick athletes - we want to give back. Help them have fun. Show them every single sport here. They get a fun day being with us. We get a fund day being with them," MSU Track and Field senior Kimberly Wreh said.



The kids got to practice, football, soccer, volleyball, soccer, softball and track and field - going through the plays with guidance from those doing it at some of the highest levels.

It's part of giving back, and perhaps making the connection for when they're looking at which school they'd like to compete at.



"A lot of these people who come to these camps, they're youth within our community, who want to have a good time and experience a variety of sports to see what is there to have fun for a day," Mogren said.



"Being an athlete, you have to put in the hours and some of us volunteer to give back. The families come to our meets, our games - the least we could do is help their kids out," Wreh said.



-- KEYC News 12.