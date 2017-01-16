Air Quality Alert issued for Twin Cities Area

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality advisory for the Twin Cities metro area until 12 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Stagnant air has caused the build-up of fine particle pollution that is nearing the level considered unhealthy to children, the elderly and people with existing heart or lung conditions.

People sensitive to the conditions should consider holding off on or reducing physical activities while the advisory is in effect and be alert for any cardiovascular or respiratory problems.

Air quality is expected to improve late Tuesday night as winds pick up across the Twin Cities.

More information can be found on the MPCA's website at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/aqi



--- KEYC News 12