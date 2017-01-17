Mankato Hit-And-Run Victim Identified, Police Still Seeking Suspect

Mankato Police still seek the public's assistance in locating a vehicle and driver suspected in a hit-and-run incident

It happened after 9 Friday night at the intersection of North Second and Washington Street.

The vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s black or dark-colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup with damage to the front grille and headlight areas.

Witnesses reported the vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

It was last seen traveling southbound on North Second Street toward downtown. Todd Merlin Bauman, age 62 of Mankato, was taken to the local hospital, later transferred by air ambulance to Rochester and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8780.