Woman Injured In Icy Crash In Waseca County

A Norwood Young America woman was injured in an icy crash on Highway 14 yesterday afternoon just before 3.

The State Patrol says 22–year–old Jayme Ann Ulrich was westbound on the highway near County Road 4 when she lost control of the vehicle and spun.

Her car was then struck by a westbound semi driven by 37–year–old Andrew Seigmann of New Ulm. Siegmann was not injured. Ulrich was taken to the nearby hospital with non–life threatening injuries.