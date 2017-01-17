Driver In Mankato Hit And Run Turns Himself Into Police

A North Mankato man has turned himself into police in connection with a hit–and–run Friday, January 13.



According to officials, 51–year–old Michael John Muellerleile turned himself into police after striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene around 9:15 Friday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of North Second and Washington Streets.

He is facing requested charges of felony leaving the scene of personal injury accident and having no insurance.

The victim, 62–year–old Todd Bauman of Mankato was airlifted to Rochester where he remains in serious condition.

