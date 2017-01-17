Female Victim Identified In Martin County Ice Fishing Incident

Authorities have identified the woman found dead in an ice house in Martin County over the weekend.

The Martin County Sheriff’s says 21-year-old Ashton Leigh Hendricksen, of Granada, was found unresponsive in an ice house on Lake Wilmert just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old male was transported to Mayo hospital in Fairmont before being airlifted to St. Mary's in Rochester.

Four other adults were treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning at local hospitals.

The cause of Hendrickson’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.