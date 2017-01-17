Janesville Man Injured In Icy Rollover

The icy conditions were a factor in a crash involving injuries this morning in Blue Earth County.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Timothy Fugleberg, of Janesville, was westbound on Highway 14 when he lost control on the icy roads. The vehicle then entered the north ditch and rolled several times.

Fugleberg was taken to MCHS in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.