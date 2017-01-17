Tom Clements - Midday Meteorologist

Tom Clements joined KEYC News 12 & Fox 12 Mankato in January 2017 as a Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter. In June of 2017 he became our Midday Meteorologist.

Tom was born all the way in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, but was raised in Colorado where he graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in History. While attending UNC, Tom reported and anchored the entertainment block for the student newscast, Channel 98 Bear News. He also worked for KOAA Colorado Springs, where he started his career as one of the studio crew members for the morning show. Tom then moved to North Platte, Nebraska in 2012 to pursue his calling in meteorology at KNOP.

He met his wife while performing the musical "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" in 2012 and they were married in Minneapolis in 2014.

Tom enjoys all sports, but hockey and golf hold a special place in his heart. When he’s not involved with broadcasting or weather, he enjoys being outdoors or playing a couple of video games. He loves to travel and explore new places.

Hometown?

I was born in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, but raised in Evergreen, Colorado. If you ever find yourself in Evergreen, Try the Little Bear. Best buffalo burger ever.

Alma Mater?

I am a proud graduate of the University of Northern Colorado.

What's your favorite part of your job?

Meeting new people. I love a job where it's different every day and I get to talk to interesting people.



What's your dream story?

I love getting out in the field and showing the extremes of weather. Most people would probably want to run away from a tornado or hurricane. Not me. I love seeing the raw, awesome power of Mother Nature.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a paleontologist. I was really into Dinosaurs (kind of still am. Jurassic Park is still my favorite movie).



What got you interested in weather?

Weather is fascinating because it's constantly changing. It has the power to influence everything we do. From the clothes that we wear, to the way that we feel. Helping people stay informed and stay safe is also a big priority of mine, and I love that I can help people while on the air.



What person do you most admire?

My wife. She's pretty incredible. The determination, the intelligence, the looks... she's got it all.



What's your favorite band?

I'm an old-school rocker. I love music from the late 60s - early 70s. Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC. that kind of thing.



What's your favorite food?

I love to cook, and one of my favorite things to cook is Italian. If I'm going out to eat, I'll probably try and find something Asian. Sushi, Pad Thai, Pho, or Vietnamese.



Do you have any hidden talents?

Hidden talents? Well, I used to be an opera singer in college. I don't know if that's hidden.

What's your proudest moment?

Other than getting married, it would have to be circumnavigating the globe in 2008 with Semester at Sea.



