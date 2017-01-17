MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Countywide Transportation Coming To Blue Earth, Nicollet & Le Sueur Counties

Mike Lagerquist and Paige Schuette joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the countywide transportation system coming to Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties through VINE Faith in Action. A recent survey about the need for transportation received over 560 responses throughout the three counties. When asked how they will use transit, the top two answers were for 'medical appointments' and 'shopping'. Right now transportation does exist in Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and Le Sueur, but they don't go outside city limits. Going forward, VINE is working to establish a fare structure and then work to find routes that would best benefit riders. Buses and drivers will then begin routes on a limited, trial basis. 3-4 buses will then be added to the fleet through MnDOT grants. You can find more information and provide your input to the transportation service on www.vinevolunteers.com