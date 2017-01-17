Cough Virus Sweeping Mankato Area

Many people in the area have been coming down with a nasty cough that's lasting weeks! And doctors say they can't make it go away. Dr. Ruth Bolton has been in the medical field for more than 30 years, and has spent 8 of them in Urgent care.

"Now that I'm in urgent care I can tell you what exactly is in the community because we see it in room, after room, after room," Dr. Bolton said.



And recently, she's seeing more and more people come in with a sore throat, which turns into a cough that just won't go away.



"This one, honestly I'm telling people, you're going to cough for at least three weeks. Two if you're lucky, Four if you're unlucky," Dr. Bolton said.



Dr. Bolton says it's a virus that's been hitting the area. And unfortunately, there's no magic medicine to make it go away.



"If it's a viral cause, the course of antibiotics isn't going to help it at all," PharmD Brian Cornelius, Pharmacy Manager for HyVee said.

"But this particular virus and people who are prone to it, get this tightness in the chest, and then that's when they start wheezing and need some inhalers or nebulizers or other treatments," Dr. Bolton said. There are are aisles and aisles of cough and flu medicines but pharmacists recommend if you have this particular cough virus to get something that's going to target your symptoms like your cough and chest congestion.



"And we don't identify viruses because there is no treatment. I tell our patients if I could treat viruses I'd get the Nobel Prize, and we're just not there yet," Dr. Bolton said.



"Most of it is just the run on the mill viral respiratory infection. Gotta let it go away on its own," Cornelius said.



Dr. Bolton says if you can't lie down flat and get a full night sleep, go into the doctor and they can get you something to provide some relief. And for those of us who haven't caught the virus yet Dr. Bolton says the number one thing to keep yourself healthy is getting a good night's rest.