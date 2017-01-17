BEC Looks To Expand Government Center

Blue Earth County officials are moving ahead with a direction to address the county's space needs.



Officials have been working for nearly two years looking for a way to meet the space needs for the county.

At the work session, they presented what they're thinking... an estimated $6.3 million total project cost addition to the government center.



Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said, "Sets us up well for the future in terms of changes that might occur in our workforce and our service needs. It allows us a lot of flexibility over time."



Under the current proposal, the plan is to build a two-story addition in the parking lot along Cherry and Fifth Streets, onto the government center, but those working on the expansion are also looking on the inside, how to best utilize the interior space of both a new and the existing building.



ISG Project Architect Jeremy Wiesen said, "Worked quite in depth with the department leads for all the departments in this building and so a lot of the conversation focused on how best to serve the clients that use the facility."



The plan will move the license center up to the main level, seen as providing easier access and improved service.

The plan will also pair departments near each other that often cross over, to help with collaboration.

There is also a preliminary timeline, with construction potentially starting in summer of 2018 and wrapping up by 2019.

But there's still a lot of work before work can begin.



Meyer said, "Start more detailed design so that we can get information out there, get bids submitted and get that construction started."



In addition, the county's looking at replacing the parking ramp, which would most likely have a larger price tag than the proposed addition in 2018... and moving to diagonal parking along Fifth Street.

The presentation to the board was to get feedback and direction on how to best move forward.

--KEYC News 12