County Board Sees Plans For Possible Future Of Victory Drive Memorial

MnDOT is preparing for a major reconstruction project this summer along Highway 22 from Mankato to Mapleton.



But it will mean changes for the existing Victory Drive Memorial.

Since 1945, trees have been planted to honor World War I and II service members, but the road project will force some to be cut down.

A presentation to the Blue Earth County work session looked at three preliminary designs for redeveloping the memorial and to gain feedback.

A project architect says they want to bring understanding to the memorial after hearing from people they didn't know the meaning behind the trees.



WSB and Associates Landscape Architect Candace Amberg said, "We've seen the landscape but didn't realize what it was for, so it's kind of our project intent to reinvigorate the spirit of the Victory Drive Corridor and we want to make sure what we do it continues to honor the veterans."



The proposals include different types of landscaping and monuments.



To learn more or provide feedback, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy22mapleton/victorydrive.html

There is also a link on the Blue Earth County website.

A planned public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Mankato Armory starting at 4 p.m.

