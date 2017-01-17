Plans Finalizing For New County Park

Plans are being ironed out for what Blue Earth County's newest park will include.



A survey sent out by the county found most people want amenities like multi–use trails, canoe and kayak access and a picnic area.

The plan is to open the rustic park by this spring.

The county board also set its sights on a possible name: the Red Jacket Valley Park to honor the history of the area.



BEC Engineer Ryan Thilges said, "The previous existence of the Red Jacket Flour Mill was there in the 1800's. We also have the Red Jacket Trail and Red Jacket Park. It certainly seemed a good historical theme to carry forward."



The county is also looking at erosion control on the Le Sueur River which runs along the park.

County Engineer Ryan Thilges adds there might be periodic closures this summer to establish native prairie grasses.

