MnDOT & Drivers Deal With Icy Roads

Freezing rain turned many of southern Minnesota roads into ice rinks late Monday night into Tuesday morning.



"Freezing rain and the ice that accompanies that, is one of the most challenging winter driving conditions that we face," said Jed Falgren, Assistant District Engineer of MnDOT . "Certainly being on the northern edge of this last large storm that came through the Midwest over the weekend, we certainly got the brunt of it yesterday"



The Minnesota state patrol responded to 92 crashes state wide.

As freezing rain and snow made travel tricky



"We did numerous vehicles running off the road during this event," added Falgren. "There were a couple of situations where the drivers losing control resulted in crashes."



When freezing rain is in the forecast and on the ground, the Minnesota Department of Transportation needs to changes up their game plan.



"The biggest challenge in the freezing rain is the rate in which it falls, and if it's freezing on contact." Falgren. "If it's falling quickly and is not freezing, it ends up washing all of our chemicals off the roadway and then our hands are tied until it starts to slow down or if it gets colder"



Before you head out on the roadways, MnDOT wants to remind you to always check 511 for the latest road conditions.



"We always encourage anybody before they head off on a trip to check our website, which is 511mn.org, or the easiest way is to download the app for your smart phone which are available for android and Apple phones," said Falgren.