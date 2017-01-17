Business Leaders Gather To Tackle Mankato Area Worker Shortage

Greater Mankato Growth estimates that the region will be short more than two thousand workers.

In response, they gathered 160 business and community leaders to begin planning for how the community will meet the demand.



The group held their first meeting this afternoon at South Central College, to begin brainstorming for the effort.

The efforts will revolve around not only attracting the skilled labor force the area needs, but retaining those necessary workers once they're established.



"This problem, this issue in front of us, that we have an opportunity to work on and make a dent in, is bigger than anyone of us. It's bigger than any one business, it's bigger than any one organization. This is about increasing our total talent pool in our regional marketplace and all these things make a difference," said Greater Mankato Growth President Jonathan Zierdt.



The Talent Task Force is split up into five groups, each focusing on one of the key components they're targeting - demographics, trying to measure what they have and what is needed, Talent Preparation, how to create the desired workforce locally, Competitive Compensation and Benefits... in this case, collecting data in order to come up with a pitch for Mankato's cost of living and earnings compared with the rest of the upper Midwest... recruitment and retention, and then public policy... how government measures could help with the problem.



"In front of you in each of your rooms, you have a stated outcome. Over the course of the next hour in that room, we want you to solve for that. You've been given a work plan that says these are things that have been collectively thought about as things that need to be focused on," Zierdt said.



The group will meet again next month.

