Former BENCHS Director Charged After Allegedly Stealing Adoption Fees

The former BENCHS director is charged after allegedly stealing numerous adoption fees from her employer.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to BENCHS on January 3rd on a theft complaint.

The president of the BENCHS board of directors says Molly Harvey, recently resigned from her position as director at BENCHS.

That same witness, who received her letter of resignation, says Harvey admitted to stealing numerous adoption fees from BENCHS over the past year in that letter.

A preliminary audit alleges Harvey stole 36 times between January and December of last year, allegedly taking over $5,000 in adoption fees.

Harvey is charged with two felony counts of theft. Her initial court appearance is set for February 16.