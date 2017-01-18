Estherville Man Charged With Alleged Assault On Police Officer

An Estherville man is charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Estherville Police responded to a complaint from the Emmet County Veterans Affairs Office regarding threatening messages they received from 52-year-old Parish Reed.

When police arrived at Reed’s home, authorities say Reed came outside and attacked the officer with a wooden closet rod, striking him in the head.

The officer then used his taser on Reed and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities say both Reed and the officer were injured during the incident. Reed was treated and released from the local hospital.

Reed is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, 1st degree harassment and interference with official acts.