WATCH: Jared Spurgeon May Have Scored the Best Goal of the Year

Saturday, July 22 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:08:38 GMT
St. Paul police say one person was killed and two people were critically injured after a car sped through a stop sign and struck a Metro Transit bus. Reports say that it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood. Police spokesman Steve Linders says a 26-year-old man driving a white sedan ran a stop sign after fleeing the scene of a minor accident, hit a median, went airborne and slammed into the bus, slicing through it. ...
St. Paul police say one person was killed and two people were critically injured after a car sped through a stop sign and struck a Metro Transit bus. Reports say that it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood. Police spokesman Steve Linders says a 26-year-old man driving a white sedan ran a stop sign after fleeing the scene of a minor accident, hit a median, went airborne and slammed into the bus, slicing through it. ...
Monday, July 10 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:03:47 GMT
FlashGrid Inc. has announced support for its database high availability solution in Microsoft Azure public cloud. FlashGrid software brings the superior economics, flexibility, and agility of Azure to a broad range...
FlashGrid Inc. has announced support for its database high availability solution in Microsoft Azure public cloud. FlashGrid software brings the superior economics, flexibility, and agility of Azure to a broad range of Oracle...