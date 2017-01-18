Donations Pour In For Tink Larson Grandstand Rebuild

Donations are pouring in to help rebuild the Tink Larson Field grandstand destroyed by a fire last April.

The Larson Field Campaign Committee has recently received a $100,000 donation from the Minnesota Twins.

The Waseca VFW is also lending a hand with a $25,000 donation toward the cause.

Just within the last month, nearly $240,000 has been raised toward the nearly $1.8 million dollar campaign goal.

Nearly 230 donors have contributed to the current funds raised at just over one million dollars.

Plans for the future grandstand include 200 seats for spectators, street level access to a welcome plaza, a press box and open sight lines to the field.