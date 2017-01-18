H&M Coming To River Hills Mall This Fall

River Hills Mall in Mankato has announced that H&M will be opening its doors in the mall this fall.

H&M is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, known for its fashion-forward apparel.

The store will offer 19,000 square feet of clothing for the whole family. The mall will also carry the H&M kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

General Manager of River Hills Mall Andy Wilke says the store will only strengthen River Hills Mall’s presence as the premiere shopping destination in south central Minnesota.

---KEYC News 12