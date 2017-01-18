MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Open Houses Planned For Belgrade Ave. Master Plan, Corridor Study

Megan Flanagan with City Center Partnership joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about upcoming open houses planned for the Belgrade Avenue Master Plan and Corridor Study. The Belgrade Avenue Master Plan focuses on finding ways to keep the street vibrant and active for years to come. Community members are invited to share their thoughts on walk-ability, design guidelines, beautification, and more. The Corridor Study looks at possible transportation improvements Belgrade Ave. and focuses on traffic safety for all modes of transportation in that region of town. Both open houses will feature the same content. They will take place Thursday, January 26 from 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Both are at the St. Paul Lutheran Church at 304 Monroe Ave. in North Mankato.