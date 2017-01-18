School Dance Warning For Parents, Students

Mankato high school students will crowd the Verizon Wireless Center this weekend for the annual Jobs event. But before your child heads out the door, parents are reminded to talk about the importance of decision making.



Like any social gathering, the chances and pressures of underage drinking could increase. Officials say parents should make sure they communicate with their children and verify plans if there are any after parties. If your home is hosting a gathering, there are potential consequences that parents should be aware of.



"If you are aware that there is a gathering at your residence and you are providing alcohol or you have knowledge that there is alcohol there, you don't even have to be present; you can still be charged if there are sufficient facts to establish that you knew or should have known that this activity was going on," said Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott.



If students are caught showing any signs of underage drinking, they can face charges. Students are urged to think about the consequences before they pick up a bottle... and how their actions may impact their future.

--KEYC News 12