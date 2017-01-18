KEYC - Walz Meets With Veterans Advocates To Look At Choice

Walz Meets With Veterans Advocates To Look At Choice

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

Representative Tim Walz's is bringing together area veterans advocates to discuss action to improve the VA.

With a new administration on the way, those who work with veterans are optimistic it will mean changes and improvements to the VA.

Faribault County Director of Veterans Service David Hanson said, "President–elect Trump and working with Tim Walz, I believe they're going to be doing a great job to make things change and for the better."

Congressman Tim Walz has hosted the Veterans Advisory Group roundtables for the last ten years to help provide input and craft legislation.

The group of veterans service officials, health care providers and mental health experts focused on the Choice Program and how to improve it.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, "It has not functioned well here. Other parts of the country it has. The private entity that was the third party payer worked better in some places. What's critical about this is it comes to an end on August 7."

Walz is working on legislation to improve access to care at the VA, whether at a VA clinic or a location of their choice with a system that's quicker and works to provide better care.

Rep. Walz said, "My fear is that we don't fix it the way it needs to be fixed. I think this idea of providing care to veterans where it's appropriate who have VA accessibility needs to be there but it needs to be done in a smart way."

Le Sueur County Director of Veterans Service Jim Golgart said, "Veterans want to be treated by the VA and they want Congress, they want the president to do everything that can to make it accessible for the veterans."

Walz is also applauding President Elect Trump's pick of Doctor David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs... a pick Walz says signals needed reforms will be accomplished.

Rep. Walz said, "There probably hasn't been a time in decades where the stage is set for true reform and setting what the VA will look like 20 to 30 years is right now and I think that bodes well for veterans."

Walz says he expects VA reform to be among one of the first pieces of legislation in the new administration.

Representative Walz was recently chosen to serve as the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.