Walz Meets With Veterans Advocates To Look At Choice

Representative Tim Walz's is bringing together area veterans advocates to discuss action to improve the VA.

With a new administration on the way, those who work with veterans are optimistic it will mean changes and improvements to the VA.

Faribault County Director of Veterans Service David Hanson said, "President–elect Trump and working with Tim Walz, I believe they're going to be doing a great job to make things change and for the better."

Congressman Tim Walz has hosted the Veterans Advisory Group roundtables for the last ten years to help provide input and craft legislation.

The group of veterans service officials, health care providers and mental health experts focused on the Choice Program and how to improve it.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, "It has not functioned well here. Other parts of the country it has. The private entity that was the third party payer worked better in some places. What's critical about this is it comes to an end on August 7."

Walz is working on legislation to improve access to care at the VA, whether at a VA clinic or a location of their choice with a system that's quicker and works to provide better care.

Rep. Walz said, "My fear is that we don't fix it the way it needs to be fixed. I think this idea of providing care to veterans where it's appropriate who have VA accessibility needs to be there but it needs to be done in a smart way."

Le Sueur County Director of Veterans Service Jim Golgart said, "Veterans want to be treated by the VA and they want Congress, they want the president to do everything that can to make it accessible for the veterans."

Walz is also applauding President Elect Trump's pick of Doctor David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs... a pick Walz says signals needed reforms will be accomplished.

Rep. Walz said, "There probably hasn't been a time in decades where the stage is set for true reform and setting what the VA will look like 20 to 30 years is right now and I think that bodes well for veterans."

Walz says he expects VA reform to be among one of the first pieces of legislation in the new administration.

Representative Walz was recently chosen to serve as the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

