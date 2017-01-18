N. Mankato Historic Preservation Commission A Possibility

Residents of North Mankato are requesting the city establish a Historic Preservation Commission. This would allow the city's historic sites to be recognized and preserved.

Right now, the Downtown Planning Committee is looking into the idea, including the steps needed to establish a commission and exploring what sites would need preservation. The downtown committee will then report their findings in April.



"Right now, we're really in the exploratory phase to determine if it's something the council believes is necessary. A couple of the primary questions that still need to be resolved are what sites, if any, are worthy of historic preservation and to what degree does the council want to act to preserve those sites," said City Administrator John Harrenstein.



There will be two Public Open Houses in January for residents to voice their ideas on whether or not a commission should be established and to recommend potential preservation sites.

--KEYC News 12