Taco John's Donates To The Reach

The Reach Youth Drop-In Center is receiving over $2,000 thanks to the help of a local business.



The Taco John's franchises in New Ulm, Fairmont, North Mankato and Mankato raised money for the homeless center as part of the Nachos Navidad promotion. A portion of all nacho sales were donated to the center, which serves to provide daily hygiene and meal options to homeless youth.



"We will certainly use this with youth who are in transition from being homeless to having stable housing. I'm sure it will help with transportation issues that we have. We try to get kids to school to complete their education. This will also help with allowing staff to be available," said The Reach Program Manager Tasha Moulton.



Customers could also donate to select stores throughout the holiday season. This year, the North Mankato location raised close to $500 in donations for the center.

--KEYC News 12