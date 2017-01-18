KEYC - Pat Jones Wins Good People Award

Pat Jones Wins Good People Award

Posted:
TRUMAN, Minn. -

From painting empty businesses to decorating the town with old bikes, Pat Jones is always volunteering her time to make the Truman community a little more welcoming.
 
"We're pretty firm believers that when you live in a community and you're willing to accept the things the community has to offer, that you need to put something back into the community also," said Jones
 
Which is why Jones works with the Community Club. "We have a Community Club that works on trying to beautify the community. To me, it feels nice to drive down a street and think 'oh people are interested in making things attractive and showing that people care about the community," said Jones.
 
And the Truman Active Living Committee to do her part. "The ship grant is designed to help, particularly seniors in the community, have safe places to walk to and get to things to make services available to promote healthy living and encouraging the use of the farmer's market in the summer, things like that," said Jones.
 
On top of all that, she worked 18 years as an elementary school counselor, fitting for someone who is always ready to give back. But through all of her work, there's one thing she says keeps her going.
 
"Family support. The kids and my husband have never discouraged me from doing things I want to do," said Jones.
 
This support allows her to impact those around her.
 
"You want to put something back into the community, into the family that you're in. Those are the kinds of things that keep the world going. They're the kinds of things that motivate other people to help somebody else," said Jones.
 
And it's her motivation that earned her the Good People Award.

--KEYC News 12

