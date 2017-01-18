Help After FEMA Leaves

People who still need federal assistance from FEMA have little less than two weeks to register before the deadline

but a community group in Waseca knows that people will need help far beyond January 30th.

A long–term disaster recovery committee will help the people of Waseca County long after FEMA leaves.

A grant from Lutheran Social Services helped to create this committee after the disastrous floods of last September.

This will allow reconstruction management and disaster case management for people who didn't necessarily qualify or receive funds from FEMA.

"Once FEMA leaves town, and rolls up the sidewalks, there still a lot of people that need help and are heard and we are here for them. You can go on for months and months and maybe even a couple years," said Nancy Lageson, a Disaster Case Manager with Lutheran Social Service.

If you have not registered with FEMA, you can do so at the Public Safety Building in Waseca at 303 South State Street.