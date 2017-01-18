Streamlined Welfare Fraud Investigations Save Blue Earth County Big Money

In the past, welfare fraud would be investigated by a civilian social worker. But their findings would also have to be reinvestigated by police, perhaps creating a little apprehension on both ends, before taking the case to the courts.

So Blue Earth County cut out the middleman.



"When I came over in 2013 it was easier for me being in law enforcement, and it was a trend we're now seeing around the state. We can instigate the cases, we can investigate and we can also present it to the county attorney's office for criminal charges. In essence, we eliminate any type of middle man. I'm with the case from beginning to end," Investigator Ginger Peterson said.



In the past year, welfare fraud investigations have yielded five criminal convictions, but saved hundreds of thousands of dollars. That's because although they're investigating much more thoroughly, the county is still being kind - only prosecuting the most egregious cases, suspending those in clear violation, and merely billing and educating those that received overpayments.

And for the county, there's no shortage of tips.



"I get a large amount of anonymous phone calls with the general public calling, saying ''so and so' is doing this and they're on assistance. It's wrong.' If I hear 'that's my tax money' one time a week I hear it 100 times a week," Investigator Peterson said.



