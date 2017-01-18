KEYC - Streamlined Welfare Fraud Investigations Save Blue Earth County

Streamlined Welfare Fraud Investigations Save Blue Earth County Big Money

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

In the past, welfare fraud would be investigated by a civilian social worker. But their findings would also have to be reinvestigated by police, perhaps creating a little apprehension on both ends, before taking the case to the courts.

So Blue Earth County cut out the middleman.
 
"When I came over in 2013 it was easier for me being in law enforcement, and it was a trend we're now seeing around the state. We can instigate the cases, we can investigate and we can also present it to the county attorney's office for criminal charges. In essence, we eliminate any type of middle man. I'm with the case from beginning to end," Investigator Ginger Peterson said.
 
In the past year, welfare fraud investigations have yielded five criminal convictions, but saved hundreds of thousands of dollars. That's because although they're investigating much more thoroughly, the county is still being kind - only prosecuting the most egregious cases, suspending those in clear violation, and merely billing and educating those that received overpayments.

And for the county, there's no shortage of tips.
 
"I get a large amount of anonymous phone calls with the general public calling, saying ''so and so' is doing this and they're on assistance. It's wrong.' If I hear 'that's my tax money' one time a week I hear it 100 times a week," Investigator Peterson said.
 

-- KEYC News 12.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Saturday, July 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 23:51:09 GMT

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

  • FlashGrid Enables Database High Availability in Microsoft Azure Cloud

    FlashGrid Enables Database High Availability in Microsoft Azure Cloud

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:03:47 GMT
    FlashGrid Inc. has announced support for its database high availability solution in Microsoft Azure public cloud. FlashGrid software brings the superior economics, flexibility, and agility of Azure to a broad range...
    FlashGrid Inc. has announced support for its database high availability solution in Microsoft Azure public cloud. FlashGrid software brings the superior economics, flexibility, and agility of Azure to a broad range of Oracle...

  • iBeat, the Lifesaving Smartwatch, Extends Seed Round to $4.5 Million; Builds Out Executive Bench with Hires from Apple and Stanford

    iBeat, the Lifesaving Smartwatch, Extends Seed Round to $4.5 Million; Builds Out Executive Bench with Hires from Apple and Stanford

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-13 14:23:35 GMT
    iBeat, the lifesaving smartwatch, adds new investors to its seed round and hires leaders from Apple and Stanford University
    iBeat, the lifesaving smartwatch, adds new investors to its seed round and hires leaders from Apple and Stanford University
    •   