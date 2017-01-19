Real ID Opponent Says Upgrade Effort Will Get Vote

One of the Legislature's strongest opponents of upgrading state IDs to meet new federal requirements for domestic air travel says he won't block the legislation.

Republican Sen. Warren Limmer led the charge on a 2009 law banning the state from complying with the federal Real ID Act. The GOP's takeover of the Senate this fall elevated Limmer to a powerful committee chair.

He said Wednesday he still opposes the state's efforts to comply but will let it come to a vote. Limmer calls the new federal requirements "the greatest government intrusion" in Minnesotans' lives.

Bills progressing in the House and recently introduced in the Senate would allow residents to choose between a compliant license and a traditional ID. Federally approved IDs will be required for domestic flights starting next year.