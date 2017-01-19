Steele County Court Fine-Tuning Plans To Function After Water Pipe Break

Steele County Court administration is fine-tuning their plans to function while the county courthouse remains vacant due to a water pipe break.

During the closure, the court's primary location is at the Owatonna Fire Hall on West Main Street.

The customer service counter and courtroom are on the first floor of the fire hall.

Courtroom B is on the third floor.

All in-custody hearings for criminal case defendants will be held at the Steele County Adult Detention Center on Alexander Street SW; The temporary courtroom there has been designated as courtroom D.

Jury trials and most child support hearings will be held at the Steele County boardroom, located at 630 Florence Avenue,, which has been designated as courtroom C.