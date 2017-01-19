Belle Plaine Removes Religious Statue After Protest By Freedom From Religion Group

The city of Belle Plaine has removed a religious memorial statue after a protest by a non-profit organization.

The Freedom From Religion group raised concerns with the city over the recently added display of a soldier kneeling before a Latin cross next to the Veterans Memorial Stone in Veterans Memorial Park.

The group, which claims it works to protect the constitutional principle of separation of church and state, wrote to the city in October saying "FFRF has no objection to Veterans memorials... our objection is to the message of endorsement of religion over nonreligion"

A few weeks later, the group says the city attorney replied allegedly saying the Belle Plaine Veterans Club had put up the memorial without city approval.

The city council voted at its next meeting on how to deal with the matter and the Freedom From Religion group says they've received word that the memorial statue was taken down.

The Freedom From Religion group says it represents over 26,000 nonreligious members across the country, including almost 600 in Minnesota.