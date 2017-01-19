UPDATE: Power Restored Following Morning Outage in Greater Mankato Area

UPDATE: Power has been restored following an outage earlier Thursday morning.



The outage, which lasted for a couple of hours, impacted parts of Mankato, as well as Eagle Lake, St. Clair, Janesville and Smiths Mill.

A power outage is impacting parts of the greater Mankato area Thursday morning.

According to Xcel Energy's online power outage map, over 550 customers in parts of Mankato, Eagle Lake, St. Clair, Janesville and Smiths Mill are without power.

The online report says the outage began around 7:30 Thursday morning. It says an estimated restoration time is of 9:30 AM.

We have reached out to Xcel Energy but no word on what may have caused the outage. .

--KEYC NEWS 12