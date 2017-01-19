Local Officials To Interview For Waseca Co. Administrator

Six hopeful candidates are looking to be named Waseca County Administrator.



Among the candidates are local officials, including Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers, Jackson City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland, as well as Blue Earth County's Communications Manager and Business Analyst Jessica Beyer and St. Peter's Community Development Director Russ Wille.

All six candidates will interview with the Waseca County Board of Commissioners on either January 30 or February 7. The board has not set a date for when the official decision will be announced.

--KEYC News 12