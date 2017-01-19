Minnesota Gains 11,900 Jobs In December

Minnesota gained nearly 12,000 jobs throughout the month of December.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show a gain of 11,900 jobs, seeing the most change in the government sector, which added 4,000 jobs.

The December unemployment rate climbed to 3.9 percent in Minnesota, sitting below the national average of 4.7 percent.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area has gained a total of 56 jobs in the last year.