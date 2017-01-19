Friends Of Fort Ridgely Holding Public Rally In Effort To Save Golf Course

The Friends of Fort Ridgely will hold a public rally tonight regarding the ongoing efforts to save the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park.

Fort Ridgely Golf course closed September 5, after DNR officials noted steep deficits.

Hearings on the matter before the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee are planned for February.

At the rally tonight, golf course supporters will have the opportunity to sign up for a bus trip to attend those hearings.

Supporters are also invited to make a pledge commitment to the city and Friends of Fort Ridgely so they can acquire the necessary equipment to operate and manage the golf course.

The rally takes place at 7 p.m. tonight at the Fairfax Community Center.