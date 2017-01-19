KEYC - MIDDAY INTERVIEW: St. Clair Is Home To Number 1 Coaches vs. Canc

MIDDAY INTERVIEW: St. Clair Is Home To Number 1 Coaches vs. Cancer Event In Minnesota

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Rick Jeddeloh with the American Cancer Society joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Coaches vs. Cancer event taking place at St. Clair Public School tonight. St. Clair home to the number one youth Coaches vs. Cancer event in the state. The goal this year is to raise $30,000 for the American Cancer Society to help in the fight. 

A free-will donation supper hosted by the St. Clair Athletic Backers takes place at 4:30 p.m. 

The C-Squad games begin at 4:45 p.m. with the boys in the large gym and girls in the small gym. 

The Girls Varsity game takes place in the large gym at 6 p.m. with the boys B-squad in the small gym at the same time. 

There will be a short presentation at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Boys Varsity game in the large gym. The girls B-squad game will take place in the small gym at that same time. Activities will also take place all evening, including face painting, free wrist bands, head bands and beads. 

You can join the fight in a variety of ways, including a point match in which each point that either team scores during the boy's basketball game, you and your company agree to donate $1, $2, or $3. The goal is to get 75 businesses to donate a combined total of $100 per point. 

There's also a wall of hope featuring die-cuts that are $1 a piece taped to the walls of the gym. 

Lump sum donations in the past have run from $100 to St. Clair's largest donation ever of $5,000. 

