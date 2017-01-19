KEYC - MNsure Helping Mankato Area Residents

MNsure Helping Mankato Area Residents

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Record numbers of area residents are enrolling in health insurance through MNsure this year, with many taking advantage of federal tax credits that are on average about three times higher than they were a year ago. MNsure is the only place where Minnesotans can get federal tax credits, which provide a statewide average of $631 per month, or more than $7,500 per year, to offset premium costs.  

While $631 per month is Minnesota’s statewide average for tax credits, they are even higher on average in Mankato area counties. Approximately 74 percent percent of enrolled households in this rating area are receiving tax credits averaging:

$939 per month in Le Sueur County,

$877 per month in Blue Earth County, and

$883 per month in Nicollet County

“We’re seeing record enrollments, in part because many Minnesotans who thought they couldn’t afford health insurance are surprised to learn that the tax credits make coverage affordable,” said O’Toole.

Though there are still about two weeks until the MNsure open enrollment ends on January 31, enrollment records are already being broken in the Mankato area. Compared to this time last year, the number of private health plan enrollees through MNsure in:

Le Sueur County has increased from 430 to 646,

Blue Earth County has increased from 843 to 1330, and

Nicollet County has increased from 400 to 676

“We set a record a year ago, but we’re already far exceeding last year’s enrollment level,” said Allison O’Toole, MNsure CEO.  “A historic number of Minnesotans are protecting themselves and their families from illnesses, injuries and crushing medical bills.”                                                                   

Statewide, MNsure has enrolled over 100,000 Minnesotans in private health insurance—more than 62 percent of whom received financial assistance--as well as nearly 100,000 enrollments in public programs. In total, MNsure has helped over 200,000 Minnesotans receive healthcare coverage in the current period.

The 2017 open enrollment period began on November 1, 2016, and ends on January 31, 2017. 

