Minnesota Officials Seek Tax Break For Wisconsin Workers

House Taxes Committee Chairman Greg Davids has proposed a bill to help Minnesota residents, who may pay higher taxes due to working in Wisconsin.

The proposed bill would offset the higher taxes in Wisconsin and give Minnesota residents a tax credit.

The estimated cost of the bill in the first year would be $8.6 million and would drop to $6 million a year later.

The bill is under consideration to be included in a larger tax bill.

For more than 40 years Minnesota had a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin, before it came to an end in 2009.

Around 24,000 Minnesota residents work in Wisconsin.

