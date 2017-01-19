16-Year-Old Girl Injured in Lyon County Crash

A 16-year-old girl is injured after rolling her car in Lyon County.

It happened around eight Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the girl, who was not named, was traveling south bound on Highway 59 when she crossed the fog line and entered the east ditch.

It happened near Vallers Township.

The Pontiac hit a road approach and rolled three times before coming to rest on the passenger side.

She was wearing her seatbelt.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The Lyon County Sheriff, Cottonwood Fire and Rescue, North Ambulance-Marshall assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12